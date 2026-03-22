Latest On QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s Free Agency

Former Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s been in Los Angeles as the backup for the past two years, remains unsigned with free agency about to begin its third week. It’s a bit of a surprise, as there had been a lot of buzz about either the Dolphins or the Cardinals as a potential suitor for Garoppolo.

However, Ben Volin reported a couple of weeks ago that talks between Garoppolo and the Cardinals hit a snag, causing Arizona to sign QB Gardner Minshew instead.

According to Nate Atkins, the Rams are still interested in bringing Garoppolo back as the backup to QB Matthew Stafford. However, he called the situation “fluid.”

Garoppolo, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders but wound up being cut by the team.

Garoppolo joined the Rams in 2024 and was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, serving a two-game suspension. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

In 2024, Garoppolo appeared in one game for the Rams and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

We’ll have more on Garoppolo as the news is available.