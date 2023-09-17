Latest On Quarterback Signings Jets Are & Are Not Considering

According to Dianna Russini, the Jets inquired this past week with veteran QBs Chad Henne and Colt McCoy.

Henne was one of the few quarterbacks available who had worked with Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett before. However, he retired this offseason and won’t be coming back to sign with New York, telling Russini, “The timing doesn’t work.”

McCoy has several offers on the table that he’s weighing, including presumably from the Jets. Russini adds the elbow injury that bothered him earlier this summer isn’t expected to keep him out.

Russini says the Jets have been clear that whoever they add would be coming in as a backup to QB Zach Wilson who will remain the team’s starter for the time being. A team source told her they are not looking to sign or trade for another starter at this time.

“No. We have Zach. Zach Wilson is our best option.”

The Jets will likely add another quarterback for depth at least, as they only have two in the building right now. Russini lists several players who sources have told her are not options the Jets are considering right now:

McCoy, 36, is a former third-round pick out of Texas by the Browns back in 2010. He was traded from Cleveland to the 49ers back in 2013 and later signed on with Washington as an unrestricted free agent in 2014.

McCoy made a base salary of $3 million for the 2019 season before signing a one-year deal with the Giants in 2020. He signed a one-year deal the following offseason with the Cardinals and spent the next two years in Arizona.

He was slated to be the starter for the beginning of the 2023 season when the Cardinals surprisingly released him during the preseason.

In 2022, McCoy appeared in four games for the Cardinals and completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Henne, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2008. He played four years for Miami before signing with the Jaguars as a free agent in 2012.

Henne restructured his contract in 2017 with the Jaguars to a one-year, $3,250,000 contract. He signed a two-year, $6.7 million deal with the Chiefs, then returned again on another two-year deal for $3.25 million.

He then signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Chiefs last March for the 2022 season. At the conclusion of the year, Henne decided to retire from the NFL.

For his career, Henne appeared in 78 games for the Dolphins, Jaguars and Chiefs with a record of 18-36 as a starter. He completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 13,290 yards to go along with 60 touchdowns and 63 interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ quarterback situation as the news is available.