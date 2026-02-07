Latest On Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

Dianna Russini reports that there is a growing sense around the league that Raiders DE Maxx Crosby could be traded, and that Las Vegas would be open to dealing him if he decides to leave the team.

Russini is skeptical that Crosby will ever play for new Raiders HC Klint Kubiak and could command a trade package comparable to the one the Packers received for pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports said in an interview with Yahoo Sports that Crosby’s time with the Raiders is most likely over. Glazer added it’s likely that the Crosby situation will be resolved before the draft.

In the end, Glazer expects Crosby to secure a contract worth more than what Micah Parsons signed with the Packers this past offseason when they agreed to a four-year, $186 million deal.

Glazer explained that after the news of Crosby’s disappointment in being shut down by the Raiders surfaced, “no less than 20 teams” reached out to him to ask, “if this was real? Can we get him?”

Per Glazer, Crosby doesn’t want to go through another rebuild with the Raiders. Crosby underwent Meniscus surgery and has been working through the rehab process for the last month or so.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby as the news is available.