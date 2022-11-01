Latest On Rams & RB Cam Akers

Josina Anderson reports that Rams RB Cam Akers is hoping for a resolution with the team regarding his future and feels that playing for Los Angeles again isn’t in the best interest of his career.

The Rams clearly made Akers available for trade leading up to the deadline, but no deal ever surfaced.

Los Angeles left the door open to working things out with Akers, but it sounds like Akers would prefer a fresh start at this point.

Akers has been away from the team while this situation has played out and has not played or practiced for the past two weeks. There are reportedly “philosophical and football differences“ between Akers and HC Sean McVay right now

Akers is in just his third season as a former second-round pick and was an ascending player before tearing his Achilles last summer. That injury has been a career-killer for running backs historically, but Akers returned from the injury in just five months to play last season.

He had some struggles, though, including two fumbles against the Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs that Rapoport cites as the origin of when the relationship between the two sides started to go south. Akers’ playing time and performance have been spotty in 2022.

Akers’ athleticism testing numbers are supposedly even better than they were before the Achilles injury, and things have been cordial between Akers and McVay with no locker room issues.

“There is a possibility that we could try to help him look for a fresh new start with another team. That’s something that we’ve explored. If that doesn’t come to fruition, then we’ll figure out a solution, how to best move forward with him here,” Rams HC Sean McVay said a couple of weeks ago, per Sarah Barshop.

Akers, 23, was a second-round pick of the Rams last year. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.

In 2022, Akers has appeared in five games for the Rams and rushed for 151 yards on 51 carries (3 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Akers as the news is available.