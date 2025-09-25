Latest On Return Timeline For 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk has been on the PUP list to start the season following his significant knee injury last year and will be eligible to return after Week 4.

Per KNBR, San Francisco GM John Lynch said Aiyuk hasn’t had any setbacks, but also stated he is “not close.”

“There’s no absolutes on these things. He’s gotta continue to hit markers. He’s tracking well, we’ll be a better team when Brandon’s out there… But it’s not close,” Lynch said.

Aiyuk, 27, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Aiyuk as the news becomes available.