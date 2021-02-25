Latest On Rift Between Seahawks & Russell Wilson

A report from the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar, Michael Sando and Jayson Jenks looks at the rift that’s developed between the Seahawks and QB Russell Wilson.

Wilson has reportedly grown so frustrated with the team and HC Pete Carroll‘s style that his camp has broached potential trade destinations with the organization.

That list includes the Dolphins, Jets, Saints and Raiders.

The heart of Wilson’s problems with the organization stems from a fundamental disagreement with Carroll, per the Athletic. Carroll believes in running the ball, playing good defense and avoiding turnovers.

According to the report, Wilson thinks Carroll’s style is holding him and the team back from reaching the statistical and team heights of other quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Patrick Mahomes.

The two reportedly have jockeyed over the team’s direction and to start this past season, Seattle did open things up in the passing game, making Wilson an MVP contender before he turned the ball over seven times in back-to-back losses to the Bills and Rams.

After that game, Wilson approached the coaching staff before a Thursday night game against the Cardinals with his plan to fix the offense, but the Athletic reports his suggestions were dismissed and Wilson stormed out of the room. Carroll had ordered the offense to be dialed back some already which sources close to Wilson say was another affront.

Watching instead of playing in the Super Bowl was something else that galled Wilson, and after the game the Athletic says he approached Carroll to see what his plan was for the offensive line, which has been a major weakness in Wilson’s mind for much of his tenure with the team.

Sources explained to The Athletic that Carroll told him to have faith and the plan to fix the line wasn’t communicated to Wilson in a satisfactory way. That led to his publicly critical media tour which leaves the situation where it stands today.

A third of the NFL has reportedly reached out to the Seahawks to gauge what it would cost to trade for Wilson, with three first-round picks generally seen as the starting point.

There are obvious issues with a potential Wilson trade including the fact that Seattle would incur a cap hit of around $39 million this year, which would be by far the largest cap hit a team has ever taken in NFL history. Beyond that, Wilson has a no-trade clause, which means he would be able to direct trade negotiations.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Wilson as the news is available.