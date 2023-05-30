Latest On Saquon Barkley Contract Talks

According to Ryan Dunleavy, the Giants and RB Saquon Barkley remain deadlocked in contract talks with around seven weeks to go until the deadline for an extension.

Dunleavy writes the two sides re-engaged in talks following the NFL Draft, as expected, with the Giants’ new offer coming in lower than the $13 million per year they had on the table at one point during the season.

He adds there’s still no information being leaked from either side about how much guaranteed money is on the table. That seems to be the primary sticking point more than the average annual salary.

If Barkley were to play out this season and next on the franchise tag, that would be $22.2 million in guarantees, which Dunleavy says is likely the floor Barkley’s agent is using for guarantees on a new deal.

Once the Giants were able to use the franchise tag on Barkley following the long-term deal for QB Daniel Jones, they pulled their extension offer off the table. Displeased with the tag, Barkley has still not signed the tender and has been absent from voluntary offseason workouts.

The two parties have until July 17 to negotiate an extension or Barkley would play out the 2023 season under the tag, which will cost $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

Barkley, 26, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Barkley appeared in 16 games for the Giants and rushed for 1,312 yards on 295 carries (4.4 YPC) and 10 touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions on 76 targets for 338 yards receiving.

We’ll have more on Barkley as the news is available.