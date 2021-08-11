Latest On Seahawks & Jamal Adams

Adam Jude and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times are reporting that the Seahawks and S Jamal Adams are locked in a “$70-million staring contest.”

According to the report, both parties are holding firm on their “final” offer put forth late last week.

Sources have told the Seattle Times that the Seahawks and Adams were roughly $4 million apart in annual compensation for Adams at the start of training camp two weeks ago. They have since had some back-and-forth negotiations and were close to meeting in the middle.

Seattle is reportedly offering Adams $17.5 million per year as part of a four-year contract with roughly $38 million guaranteed, which would make Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

Adams and representatives countered are apparently fine with the annual salary, but want $40 million in guarantees and to move bonus money into the first three years of the contract. The Seahawks prefer to spread that money out over the four years of the contract.

A source tells the Times that the Seahawks are “not budging” on their offer.

The sides haven’t picked up negotiations since last Friday and they appear to be in a waiting game right now.

The Seahawks are also in a standoff with LT Duane Brown, who is looking for a new contract from the team.

Adams, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which includes a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks.

The option will cost the Seahawks $9.86 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Adams appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and recorded 83 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, no interceptions, and three pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 53 safety out of 94 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.