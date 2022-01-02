Latest On Seahawks & QB Russell Wilson

According to Adam Schefter, there is a sense around the league that this is the final season together for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and HC Pete Carroll.

Schefter adds some sources believe Seahawks GM John Schneider would be open to starting over with a huge package of draft picks that trading Wilson would provide. However, he’s also aware of the value a franchise quarterback like Wilson brings.

Ultimately Schefter says the decision on Carroll or Wilson rests with Seahawks owner Jody Allen, whose plans are not clear yet.

Seattle has been eliminated from the playoffs in a year that was viewed as critical for getting Wilson back on board with the direction of the team.

“I want to win three more Super Bowls, that’s been in my head,” Wilson said this week. “And so for me, how do we get there? How does that happen, and how do we do all that?”

“I hope so,” he added when asked if he thought he could achieve that in Seattle. “Obviously we can’t do it not being in the playoffs right now. But I think that most importantly, it takes a lot of effort, it takes a lot of things, it takes a lot of pieces. I think that we have a good amount of those pieces, a lot of them. It’s been a tough season.”

There was widespread trade speculation last offseason and Schefter expects the same thing to happen in the coming months.

Wilson reportedly has updated the list of teams he would waive his no-trade clause for to include the Broncos, Giants and Saints.

Wilson, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,639 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Wilson as the news is available.