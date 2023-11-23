Latest On Shaquille Leonard

According to Dianna Russini, there are a number of teams collecting information on former Colts LB Shaquille Leonard right now, including the Cowboys, Eagles and Vikings.

She notes Leonard will have plenty of options for his next team and can afford to take some time making his decision.

Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys and Eagles would be among the interested teams in Leonard after he cleared waivers on Wednesday.

David Moore confirms Dallas is “kicking the tires” on Leonard but added he wouldn’t characterize the Cowboys’ pursuit of the veteran as “aggressive.”

The Colts waived Leonard because his role on defense was decreasing, as multiple back surgeries have limited him over the past few years.

Even if he’s not as good as he used to be, there are still plenty of contending teams who need help at linebacker, so Leonard will have a market.

Leonard, 28, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $99 million extension.

He was slated to make base salaries of $15.7 million and $13.6 million over the next two seasons when the Colts cut him midseason.

In 2023, Leonard has appeared in nine games for the Colts and recorded 65 total tackles, two tackles for loss and no sacks or interceptions.

We’ll have more on Leonard as the news is available.