Latest On Texans CB Steven Nelson As He Rejoins Team

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans CB Steven Nelson plans to rejoin the team and attend mandatory minicamp this coming week after staying away from voluntary OTAs.

Wilson also confirms that Nelson recently switched agents, hiring Athletes First’s David Mulugheta who has a slew of other notable clients, including a number of prominent defensive backs.

ESPN reported at the end of May that Nelson was switching agents, as well as that he was angling for a new contract. However, the report was taken down shortly after being published.

It’s worth pointing out players don’t usually switch agents if they’re happy with the status quo. Wilson also pointed out Nelson is currently playing on a team-friendly deal in the last year of a two-year, $10 million contract he signed with Houston last offseason.

Nelson, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Oregon State back in 2015. He finished his four-year, $2.902 million rookie contract with the Chiefs before signing a three-year, $25 million contract with the Steelers in 2019.

Nelson was owed a base salary of $8,250,000 for the 2021 season when Pittsburgh released him. He later signed a one-year contract with the Eagles. The Texans signed Nelson to a two-year, $10 million deal the following offseason.

In 2022, Nelson appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 52 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception and seven pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 46 cornerback out of 118 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Nelson as the news is available.