Latest On Texans & Deshaun Watson

Ian Rapoport said teams remain interested and are calling the Texans regarding QB Deshaun Watson.

However, the Texans aren’t taking any calls. They’re not responding, weighing offers, or engaging in any way in trade talks regarding Watson, per Rapoport.

Tony Pauline notes the sense at the Senior Bowl was that Watson being traded wasn’t a foregone conclusion, as the Texans want to keep him and their asking price might be too high.

Rapoport adds Watson is dug in where he is on his stance of being determined not to play for the Texans and the team appears to be dug in on not trading him, so it will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds in the coming months.

Texans GM Nick Caserio publicly reiterated the team’s stance after hiring new HC David Culley, saying they have “zero interest” in trading Watson and will try to repair the relationship despite the superstar formally requesting a trade before the hire was finalized.

The Texans clearly have their work cut out for them in the coming months to repair the situation and convince Watson to stay.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson and the Texans as the news is available.