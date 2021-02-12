Latest On Texans & QB Deshaun Watson

Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com reports that Texans are calling QB Deshaun Watson multiple times per day, but he is ignoring their calls.

A source close to Watson tells Dunne that he’s in a “fantastic mental space” and is fully prepared to see this situation through.

“If there is one person that’s good, it’s him,” a source tells Dunne. “He’s not even tripping.

“He has an amazing ability to always be in a good mood.”

According to Dunne, the one trade that makes “too much sense” for all parties involved would be Watson to the Dolphins. Dunne explains that Miami is in “win-now mode” and has plenty of draft capital to offer up for Watson.

Dunne’s educated guess is that a trade would likely cost the Dolphins their No. 3 (the Texans’ original first-round pick) and No. 18 overall picks along with their 2022 first-round pick.

“I think they’re going to have to do something,” a person close to Watson explained. “I don’t think they can not do something, and not have him play this year. That’d be silly on their part. Especially with the draft capitol you have. They’re a really bad team. The Miami Dolphins are a good team and have an early pick. That would make sense.”

Dunne’s source indicated that the Dolphins and 49ers would be atop Watson’s list of landing spots.

While the Texans have maintained that they have no interest in trading their star quarterback, a source close to Watson tells Dunne that there’s “zero chance” of Houston being able to convince Watson to play. Dunne believes the Texans will have to consider taking trade calls for Watson once the draft draws closer.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

