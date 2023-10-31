Latest On Trade Market For Patriots OLB Josh Uche

According to Dan Graziano, the Patriots have been open to trading OLB Josh Uche and have had some talks with interested teams.

He adds now that the Commanders have traded away DE Montez Sweat, it could send some teams that were looking at adding an edge rusher in New England’s direction for Uche.

While Uche has been banged up in recent weeks, Graziano doesn’t think he’s hurt enough to scuttle a deal from coming together.

Albert Breer previously reported Uche is the Patriots player most likely to be traded, given that he’ll likely be the most difficult to re-sign next year and could fetch a decent return before the deadline.

Uche, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year deal worth $5,389,336 with a signing bonus of $1,479,517 with New England.

Uche will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2024.

In 2023, Uche has appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded six tackles and two sacks.

We’ll have more on Uche as the news is available.