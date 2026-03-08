Latest On Tyler Linderbaum

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens are still working hard to try and keep C Tyler Linderbaum, who is expected to clear $20 million a year on his pending deal regardless of where he signs.

The negotiating window opens on Monday and Fowler lists the Raiders, Giants and Titans as teams that are still expected to be involved. Jordan Schultz reports the Commanders are also expected to be in the mix.

If he isn’t signed before Monday, Fowler adds it’ll be tough for the Ravens to keep him.

Las Vegas, Washington and Tennessee need new centers and have gobs of cap space to spend. The Commanders and Titans actually cut their starters from last year ahead of free agency.

The Giants have some spending flexibility and new HC John Harbaugh is expected to target a number of former Ravens to bring to New York.

A few teams have made other moves at center, with the Chargers signing Tyler Biadasz (formerly with the Commanders) and the Bears trading for Garrett Bradbury following the surprise retirement of Drew Dalman. Those teams had been linked to Linderbaum but evidently decided they were going to be priced out.

Linderbaum, 25, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and 2020, to go along with a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, second-team All-Big Ten in 2020, and an honorable mention in 2019.

The Ravens used the No. 25 overall pick on him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,238,286 contract that included a $6,807,844 signing bonus when the Ravens declined his fifth-year option, projected to be worth $23.4 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

Linderbaum is slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Linderbaum appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and started all 17 games at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 4 center out of 37 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 2026 Free Agents list.