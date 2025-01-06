Latest On Tyreek Hill’s Future With Dolphins

Following the team’s loss to the Jets in Week 18 which ended the team’s 8-9 season, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill expressed his displeasure with the team and indicated that he might want a trade elsewhere.

Hill gave the following quote after the game, where he caught just two passes for 20 yards: “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.” (Barry Jackson)

Despite Hill’s comments, his agent Drew Rosenhaus wouldn’t confirm those comments just yet: “I’m going to talk to Tyreek about that. That will be an internal discussion I have with Tyreek before I address that publicly.” (Jackson)

Rosenhaus also mentioned multiple doctors suggested months ago that Hill gets surgery on the torn ligament in his wrist but he opted to play through the injury instead. (Jackson)

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe stated that they expect Hill to take a few days to cool off before making a formal request. Wolfe adds Miami HC Mike McDaniel won’t take postgame comments in the locker room as final answers and plans to have discussions with Hill in the coming days.

Hill never missed the postseason before joining Miami and 2024 was the first season that he failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards. Wolfe mentioned that Hill left the game in the fourth quarter and McDaniel was told he was not available to return possibly due to the score of the Broncos-Chiefs game and Hill’s wrist injury.

On Monday, Hill changed his profile picture on X to a picture of his head photoshopped on former WR Antonio Brown‘s body during the viral moment when he left the Buccaneers midgame.

Hill, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees.

In 2024, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 81 passes for 959 yards receiving and six touchdowns to go along with eight rushes for 53 yards.

We’ll have more regarding Hill as the news is available.