Latest On Zach Ertz

Tom Pelissero reports veteran TE Zach Ertz has had serious conversations with six playoff-contending teams.

However, Pelissero adds Ertz is staying patient to find the right fit before committing to sign for a team. This suggests it might be a little while longer before Ertz signs with a team.

The teams who have been linked to Ertz include the 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Eagles and Ravens. All are leading contenders with some level of need at tight end.

Ertz, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed last year with the Cardinals.

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024 when the Cardinals released him.

In 2023, Ertz has appeared in seven games and caught 27 passes for 187 yards receiving and a touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.