Lavonte David Announces Retirement After 14 Seasons

Per the team’s website, Buccaneers LB Lavonte David announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons.

Forever a Buccaneer 🏴‍☠️ Congratulations on retirement, Lavonte. pic.twitter.com/8ET8CPdeRd — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 24, 2026

“Lavonte’s mark on our franchise could never be overstated,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. “For the entirety of his 14-year career, Lavonte set the standard for professionalism, leadership, and consistency. He embodies everything that it means to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer and he is undoubtedly one of the best players to ever put on this uniform. His contributions to our franchise, to his teammates and to this community will leave an impact far beyond his playing years.”

“Before I came to the Buccaneers, I always had immense respect for Lavonte as a special football player,” said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles. “Having had the fortune to coach him for the last seven seasons, I have also experienced the special person and leader he is. He has been the heart and soul of our defense and a Super Bowl champion on the way to being an eventual Hall of Famer. There isn’t anyone more respected by his teammates, and that respect extends to his peers and opposing coaches throughout the league. I, as well as everyone in this organization, will miss him tremendously.”

David, 36, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012 out of Nebraska. He played out the final year of his six-year, $51.11 million contract that included $25.56 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season.

David then signed a two-year, $25 million extension back in 2021. Since playing out that deal, he’s returned on a series of one-year contracts, the most recent worth $9 million.

For his career, David appeared in 215 games over 14 years with the Buccaneers. He was a one-time All-Pro Selection and a Super Bowl Champion with 1,716 total tackles, 14 interceptions and 42.5 sacks.