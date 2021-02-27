Lavonte David & Breshad Perriman Reportedly On Browns’ Radar

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, citing league sources, reports that the Browns have Buccaneers LB Lavonte David as a potential addition in free agency.

David figures to be one of the best available free agents this offseason and the Buccaneers have said that they want to re-sign him. However, it’s at least possible David tests the open market before deciding on his next contract.

Cabot mentions that if the Browns land J.J. Watt, who they’re reportedly in the mix to sign, it would likely cost them the ability to sign David.

Another free agent on the Browns’ radar, according to Cabot, is Jets WR Breshad Perriman.

The Browns are reportedly interested in re-signing WR Rashard Higgins, but Cabot says Cleveland could use speed at receiver and Perriman previously revived his career in Cleveland.

Cabot notes that if the Browns retain Odell Beckham Jr, it’s unlikely they would be able to afford to keep Higgins and sign Perriman.

David, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $51.11 million contract that included $25.56 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season.

David will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, David appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 117 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, two recoveries and six passes defended.

Perriman, 27, is a former first-round pick out of Central Florida by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent over three seasons in Baltimore before he was cut loose.

Washington signed Perriman to a contract during the season, but elected to waive him soon after. From there, the Browns signed him to a contract and later agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Cleveland before asking the team to let him out of the agreement so he could sign with the Buccaneers.

The Jets signed Perriman to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Perriman appeared in 12 games for the Jets and caught 30 passes for 505 yards receiving and three touchdowns.