League Upholds One-Game Suspension For Mike Evans

The NFL announced on Wednesday that they are upholding the one-game suspension for WR Mike Evans following his role in a brawl against the Saints in Week 2.

Tampa Bay is now set to play the Packers in Week 3 without Evans, who appealed the suspension.

Both Evans and Saints CB Marshon Lattimore were ejected after fighting early in the fourth quarter. Lattimore started exchanging words with and shoving some other Bucs players, then Evans charged off of the sidelines and knocked over Lattimore, sparking a bigger brawl.

The two players have a history together and have gotten tangled up before, which factored into the league’s decision here.

Evans, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans is set to make base salaries of $14 million and $13 million in the final two years of his deal. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Evans has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and caught eight passes on 11 targets for 132 yards receiving and one touchdown.