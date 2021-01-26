Les Snead On Jared Goff’s Future With Rams: “It’s Way Too Early To Speculate”

On Tuesday, Rams GM Les Snead met with reporters and was asked about QB Jared Goff and his future with the team.

Snead said that Goff is a Ram “at this moment” before adding: “It’s way too early to speculate.”

“Not going to get into specifics on those. That’s the beautiful mystery of the future,” Snead said, per Greg Beacham. “Jared Goff is a Ram at this moment. It’s way too early to speculate.”

Snead also acknowledged that it would be difficult to move on from Goff because of the salary cap ramifications, but he did say that “anything can be done” in regards to the cap.

Last we heard regarding Goff, Steve Wyche reported that the relationship between Rams HC Sean McVay and Goff is strained at the moment.

Wyche said the sources he’s talked to have told him McVay and Goff basically need marriage counseling after 2020 was hard on their working relationship.