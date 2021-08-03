Lions Activate DE Austin Bryant From PUP List

Lions HC Dan Campbell told reporters Tuesday morning they will be activating DE Austin Bryant from the active/PUP list, per Justin Rogers.

Bryant, 24, was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round out of Clemson in 2019. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million contract and is set to make a base salary of $850,000 in 2021.

In 2020, Bryant appeared in six games and recorded 17 total tackles, one tackle for loss and no sacks.