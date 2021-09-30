Lions Activate DE Jashon Cornell From Exempt List

The Detroit Lions officially activated DE Jashon Cornell from the exempt list on Thursday after he finished serving his three-game suspension for violating NFL’s substance abuse policy, according to Aaron Wilson.

Cornell missed the 2020 season after suffering a torn Achilles and being placed on injured reserve in August.

Cornell, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,379,530 that included a signing bonus of $84,530.

During his five-year career at Ohio State, Cornell recorded 62 total tackles, including 14.5 for a loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two recoveries in 34 career games.