Lions Activate QB Tim Boyle From IR, Waive CB Corey Ballentine

The Detroit Lions officially activated QB Tim Boyle from injured reserve and waived CB Corey Ballentine on Friday.

The expectation is that Boyle will draw the start for Sunday’s game against the Browns now that Jared Goff is officially doubtful to play.

Boyle, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and has remained on the team’s active roster the past three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent this offseason. He signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions back in March.

For his career, Boyle has appeared in 11 games for the Packers and completed 3 of 4 pass attempts for 75 yards and no touchdowns.