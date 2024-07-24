Lions Activate Seven Players, Including OLB Marcus Davenport

Per the wire, the Lions activated seven players from injured lists on Wednesday.

The following is a complete list of players being activated:

Davenport, 27, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season that paid him $9.553 million fully guaranteed.

Davenport was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when the Vikings signed him to a one-year, $13 million deal. They wound up placing him on injured reserve back in October after just four games.

In 2023, Davenport appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded seven tackles and two sacks.