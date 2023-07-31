Lions Activate WR Marvin Jones Jr From NFI List

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they’ve activated WR Marvin Jones Jr from the non-football injury list.

Jones, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract before signing a five-year, $40 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Lions in 2016.

Jones joined the Jaguars on a two-year, $14.5 million contract in 2021. He returned to the Lions this past March on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and caught 46 passes for 529 yards receiving and three touchdowns.