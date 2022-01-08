Lions Activating T Taylor Decker and T Penei Sewell From IR, Among Other Moves

The Detroit Lions announced that they are activating tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell from the COVID-19 list.

In additional moves, the team signed CB Savion Smith to the practice squad, cut WR Juwan Green and RB Rodney Smith, and elevated LB Tavante Beckett and T Dan Skipper to the active roster for Week 18.

Decker, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He was in the final year of a four-year, $10.967 million contract when the Lions picked up his fifth-year option.

Decker was set to make a base salary of $10,350,000 for the 2020 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before the Lions signed him to a six-year, $85 million deal.

In 2021, Decker has played in eight games for the Lions, starting all of them at left tackle. He also has one receiving touchdown.