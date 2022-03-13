Lions Agree To Terms With OL Evan Brown

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with OL Evan Brown, according to Ian Rapoport.

Brown started 12 games in place of OL Frank Ragnow, and now gets rewarded with a new contract instead of being a restricted free-agent.

Brown, 25, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2018. He wound up making their active roster his rookie season but was waived coming out of last year’s preseason.

The Giants signed Brown to their practice squad once he passed through waivers unclaimed and later added him to their practice squad. Since then, he’s had brief stints with the Dolphins and Browns before signing on with the Lions late last year.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 16 games for Detroit, making 12 starts at center.