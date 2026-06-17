Lions Also Signing WR Tay Martin

According to Justin Rogers, the Lions are signing WR Tay Martin to a contract.

This is in addition to the two other receivers the Lions are signing: Tarik Black and Lucky Jackson.

Martin, 28, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection and led Oklahoma State in receiving during the 2021 season. He previously played for Washington State for three years before opting to transfer.

He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent and signed on to the practice squad in 2022. Martin returned on futures deals in 2023 and 2024 before being let go during roster cutdowns and catching on with the Titans on the practice squad.

Washington signed Martin to a contract in August, 2025, but later let him go. He returned to the practice squad later in the season.

In 2025, Martin appeared in two games for the Commanders and caught two passes for 23 yards.