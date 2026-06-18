Bills Sign RB Ian Wheeler

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed RB Ian Wheeler to a contract.

Wheeler, 24, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Howard following the 2024 draft. He was waived with an injury settlement after camp in 2025 and caught on with the Saints’ practice squad for a week at the end of November.

From there, Wheeler spent the 2026 season with the Louisville Kings of the UFL, where he earned United Bowl MVP.

Wheeler has yet to appear in an NFL game.

In 2026, Wheeler appeared in nine games for the UFL Louisville Kings and rushed 68 times for 371 yards (5.46 YPC) and six touchdowns.