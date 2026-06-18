Cowboys Making Six Roster Moves, Including Signing WR Denzel Mims

The Dallas Cowboys made a batch of roster moves on Thursday, including signing three players from the United Football League.

That list includes:

To make room, the Cowboys placed OL Matt Hennessy on season-ending injured reserve and waived CB Corey Ballentine and WR Romello Brinson.

Mims, 28, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that included a $1,511,782 signing bonus when the Jets traded Mims to Detroit in August for a conditional late-round pick swap.

However, Mims was cut with an injury designation and signed with the Steelers’ practice squad in October. Pittsburgh brought him back on a futures deal for the 2024 season before waiving him in June.

He signed on with the Jaguars in 2024 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. Since then, he’s played a couple of spring seasons in the UFL.

In 2022, Mims appeared in 10 games for the Jets and caught 11 passes for 186 yards receiving and no touchdowns.