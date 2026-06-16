NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Leonard Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk continues to raise eyebrows with his comments about his team in videos posted to his Instagram, and he seems to be implying that his release will come sooner rather than later after the team messed up by giving him a four-year, $120 million extension back in 2024.

“And another thing. You wanna know why they really mad, though? They mad ‘cause they stupid. They dumb. They mad that they paid me $50 million in eight months, and they [voided] my guarantees for [2026]. And I’m about to be on a new team in [2026]. They mad at they selves, for real. They just acting like they mad at me but they stupid-ass mad at they selves.”

Rams

Rams OC Nate Scheelhaase had head-coaching interviews of his own but ultimately remained with Los Angeles, replacing now-Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur. Scheelhaase noted that it’s rare to have the opportunity to move up as much as he has within the same organization, which is something he is grateful for.

“It’s rare to be able to move up in the profession as far as responsibilities go and do that in one place,” Scheelhaase said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “So, to continue to learn alongside Sean [McVay], alongside the staff, and to continue to work with these players. It was cool and again, the transition as far as getting our players back and what that then looks like. It’s a lot of the same as adding value to what we’re trying to do every day, trying to help in any way possible. Certainly, roles and responsibilities look a little bit different, but same mentality.”

“I think having that nose down, go to work mentality and finding a way to make an impact has always been a calling card of mine,” Scheelhaase added. “I’ve learned that from the people that I’ve been around. Spending six years with [former head coach] Matt Campbell at Iowa State was largely impactful to who I am as a coach. Obviously, the last two years here with Sean being able to learn what it looks like at this level, to be able to do it with that sustained excellence over a number of years, that’s been huge as well. Those two have been impactful. Relationships and hard work, those are my calling cards of what I got and being able to do it in a place like this, you feel like you get to lead out of your true self in that way.”

Seahawks

Veteran Seahawks DL Leonard Williams told reporters that the older players on the team are playing a leadership role in offseason workouts and continue to preach the importance of not being complacent after a Super Bowl win.

“I feel like it’s been great,” Williams said, via ESPN. “It’s been great attendance from the leaders, from the older guys. Young guys have been working hard, trying to be sponges of the game and learn as much as possible. To me, I really just see our culture elevate to another level. I feel like last year we started putting the mix together, all the ingredients and all that type of stuff. This year, you really see it boiling and becoming more just of a foundation. To me, the culture is the biggest thing that we need here. Guys are going to come and go . . . I feel like if we have a culture and foundation like that, we’ll always be a winning team.”