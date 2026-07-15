Top Free Agent Landing Spots for WR Stefon Diggs

The path has been cleared for Stefon Diggs to sign with a new team. After putting together a strong season for the Patriots in 2025 (85 receptions, 1,014 yards, four touchdowns), he was accused by his former personal chef of assault and strangulation. Diggs was found not guilty back in May and the NFL concluded it had insufficient evidence to determine if a violation of its personal conduct policy occurred, clearing Diggs to play in 2026 with no suspension.

This is good news for both Diggs and any teams in need of quality wide receiver help, as he proved last season he can still be effective as the top option in a passing attack. A former fifth-round pick out of Maryland, Diggs spent the first five years of his career in Minnesota before being traded to Buffalo in 2020. Paired with Bills QB Josh Allen, Diggs helped anchor some of the league’s best offenses over four years there. In 2024, he played for the Texans, tearing his ACL after only eight games. His bounce-back performance in New England gives him a new lease on his career.

At this point, Diggs won’t be in line for a big multi-year deal, but he won’t come cheap, either. The Patriots signed him to a three-year, $63.5 million contract last offseason. Critically, there were no guarantees after the first year, allowing them to cut him this offseason (and they subsequently replaced him by trading for A.J. Brown). It’s safe to say that Diggs lived up to his $21.2 million APY contract last year, putting him just behind the likes of Courtland Sutton and Davante Adams in yearly salary.

On the other hand, Diggs will turn 33 this November and teams are usually hesitant to commit big money to old receivers. I could see a team signing him to a two-year deal for additional financial flexibility, but he won’t get any guarantees past the first. Any deal he signs will amount to a one-year deal worth around $20 million, regardless of what the technical details say.

Diggs, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks, including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Diggs played out that contract and signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Patriots in 2025. He was released after just one season, though.

In 2025, Diggs appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 85 catches on 102 targets for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

We have Diggs included in our Top 100 Available 2026 Free Agents list.

Kansas City Chiefs

This is still the most obvious landing spot for Diggs. The Chiefs have a wide receiver problem: Rashee Rice can’t seem to stay out of legal trouble, to the point where Kansas City has been hesitant to offer him an extension. And Xavier Worthy, a first-round pick in 2024, has yet to top 650 receiving yards in a single season. I like the long-term prospects of rookie fifth-round pick Cyrus Allen and 2025 fourth-round pick Jalen Royals, but those are hardly guys you’re banking on to be big producers this season.

Point is, the Chiefs need a top target in the passing game. Legendary TE Travis Kelce’s days of being a high-volume passing option are behind him. Rice can be that guy when he’s on the field, but he’s proven unreliable since being drafted. The Chiefs are in a spot where they expect to compete for Super Bowls year in and year out. Wide receiver has the potential to be their Achilles heel in that endeavor as it stands.

Diggs would be a seamless fit with this Kansas City roster. He can step in and be their No. 1 option if they need him to be, but even if Rice plays 17 games, the two players can coexist. That would slide Worthy down to his more natural role as a deep-threat/gadget WR3, while still allowing room for Royals or Allen to make an impact with less responsibility thrust upon their shoulders right away. All in all, a good fit for both sides.

Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin is a star. But who else will be catching passes for the Commanders this season? Deebo Samuel is unlikely to be back, leaving McLaurin as the lone established threat in Washington’s receiving corps. Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Dyami Brown all had decent seasons as ancillary options in 2025, and rookie third-rounder Antonio Williams is a great fit in this offense. It’s still unknown, however, if any of those players seriously take the pressure (and defensive attention) off McLaurin.

It’s no secret the Commanders have been after 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk to pair with McLaurin this offseason. Aiyuk played with Washington QB Jayden Daniels at Arizona State and was a star in San Francisco before a major injury in 2024. He hasn’t played on an NFL field in a year and a half, and during last season, his relationship with the 49ers organization became quite strained. Despite his massive contract, he’s done in San Francisco, but they’re dragging their feet releasing him in hopes of finding a trade partner.

At this point, the Commanders may need to re-evaluate their interest in Aiyuk and pivot to someone like Diggs. Aiyuk’s behavior has drawn into question his desire to continue playing, and the 49ers don’t want to just give him away for free. Even if Aiyuk does end up in Washington by the end of the summer, there’s still room for Diggs in this offense, and he’s still playing at a high enough level to complement McLaurin well.

Los Angeles Rams

Would anyone really be surprised at the Rams adding another big fish like Diggs at this point? After coming up just short in the NFC Championship game in Seattle last season, Los Angeles has set about aggressively shoring up weaknesses and adding star players at key positions. Trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson turns their cornerback room from a weakness into a strength, but trading for two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett shows how serious the Rams are about winning a title this upcoming season.

But for all that, Los Angeles doesn’t have much depth at wide receiver, and they’re just one injury to 33-year-old Davante Adams away from being in serious trouble. The Rams have a star duo in Adams and Puka Nacua, but basically no one behind them. Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield combined for 46 receptions last season, and the only addition to the room the Rams made this offseason was sixth-round rookie CJ Daniels.

Nacua and Adams can handle a lot of attention, and the rest of the Rams’ passing volume mostly goes through their tight ends (and occasionally running backs). Still, their offense wasn’t the same down the stretch of the 2025 season with Adams sidelined with a hamstring injury. Diggs would have to settle for a smaller role in Los Angeles, but he would be billed as the final piece to a Super Bowl-winning roster. As he approaches the end of his career, perhaps that would appeal to him.

Other teams to watch: Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts