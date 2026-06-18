Dolphins Sign UFL OT Gottlieb Ayedze

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed UFL OT Gottlieb Ayedze to a contract.

Ayedze, 26, started his college career at Frostburg State before transferring to Maryland for his final year in 2023. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, Philadelphia waived him coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Raiders a month after. He re-signed to a futures deal in January 2025 but was let go after training camp last year.

From there, Ayedze spent the 2026 season with the Houston Gamblers of the UFL, where he earned All-UFL Team honors.

In 2026, Ayedze made 10 starts for the UFL Houston Gamblers.