AFC Notes: Will Howard, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals TE Eric All said he’s feeling 100% and is ready to get back to contact.

“I love to hit,” All said, via Bengals Wire. “If they have me hit, I’m in heaven if I’m being quite honest, I feel a lot better than I did when I first got here. Like, a lot better. Completely healthy, 2024 season to now, I feel like a completely different person.”

Browns

Deshaun Watson is set to compete for the Browns’ starting quarterback job this offseason. When asked about fans booing after he suffered his season-ending injury in 2024, Watson said he’s putting the past behind him and focused on proving himself as a person, player, and teammate.

“At the end of the day, I can’t control what people support,” Watson said, via BrownsWire. “I think that’s their own opinion, and I think that all I can do is put out the person I am, showcase who I am as a person, as a player, as a teammate, and what I represent as an individual. Outside of that, I can’t focus on the outside [people] are saying or what they think, I have no control over that other than putting out the best product I can put out as a person and as a player.”

Watson said he’s in a “way better space” mentally than when he arrived in Cleveland in 2022.

“There was a lot going on, so I’m in a way better space, and I’ve matured,” Watson said. “I’m in a great position, and again, I’m in a great space, and I’m happy, enjoying life.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Will Howard commented on the return of QB Aaron Rodgers and expressed excitement about continuing to learn from one of the best at the position.

“None of us really knew. I think everyone had a little feeling and I had a feeling that he was probably going to come back, just knowing the competitor and the person that he is,” Howard said. “I was excited, I really was, because we really developed a special friendship, I felt like, last year. To be able to have another year with him and to learn from him, for him to continue to pour into Drew [Allar] and also me, is just an unbelievable opportunity for me as a young player in this league to learn from one of the legends that’s been doing it for a long time. So, I’m excited. I just want to soak up everything I can. Take advantage of my opportunities when they’re there and just be the best version of myself every day.”