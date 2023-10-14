Lions Announce Five Roster Moves, Place CB Emmanuel Moseley On IR

The Lions announced five roster moves, placing CB Emmanuel Moseley and CB Zonovan Knight on injured reserve.

#Lions announce roster moves: Placed on Reserve/Injured:

Zonovan Knight

Emmanuel Moseley Activated from Reserve/Injured:

Khalil Dorsey Signed to Active Roster from Practice Squad:

Dan Skipper Practice squad elevation:

The team also activated CB Khalil Dorsey from injured reserve and signed OT Dan Skipper to the active roster. In an additional move, the team elevated RB Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad.

Moseley, 27, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The 49ers re-signed Moseley to their practice squad after he cleared waivers a day later. The team promoted him to their active roster later in the season and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal/

Moseley later agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million with the 49ers. The Lions added him on a one-year, $6 million contract this past March.

In 2022, Moseley appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 21 total tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown, and five pass deflections.