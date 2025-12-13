Lions Announce Four Moves, Place S Brian Branch On IR

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they’ve made four roster moves for their Week 15 game.

The full list includes:

Lions placed S Brian Branch on injured reserve

on injured reserve Lions activated TE Shane Zylstra from injured reserve

from injured reserve Lions elevated TE Giovanni Ricci and S Erick Hallett to their active roster

Tests from a few weeks ago confirmed that Branch did, in fact, have a season-ending torn Achilles.

Branch missed a game earlier in the season due to a suspension for an altercation after their game against the Chiefs.

Branch, 24, was a first-team All-American selection for Alabama following his junior season in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and was drafted by the Lions with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $8,021,730 rookie contract that included a $2,833,985 signing bonus.

In 2025, Branch has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.