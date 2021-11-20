Lions Announce Four Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced four roster moves ahead of their matchup with the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, including elevating OL Tommy Kraemer and K Aldrick Rosas.

#Lions announce roster moves: Elevated OL Tommy Kraemer and K Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list pursuant to the Standard Elevation Addendum. Signed WR Tom Kennedy from the practice squad to the active roster Waived DL Kevin Strong — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 20, 2021

The team is also signing WR Tom Kennedy to their active roster and waiving DL Kevin Strong.

Rosas, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Oregon back in 2017. He was unfortunately waived by Tennessee coming out of the preseason and never signed to a team’s practice squad during the regular season.

The Giants signed Rosas to a futures contract for the 2018 season and he went on to have a Pro Bowl season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 but was released in the offseason.

The Jaguars signed Rosas to their practice squad and he was eventually promoted to the active roster. Jacksonville elected to waive him and he signed on with the Saints soon after.

New Orleans added him to their practice squad before letting him go. He then caught on with the Patriots taxi squad before joining the Lions.

In 2021, Rosas appeared in four games for the Saints, making one of his four field-goal attempts.