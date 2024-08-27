Lions Announce Initial 53-Man Roster

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Lions have announced their 53-player roster for the start of the 2024 season, releasing several players in the process.

The following if a list of transactions being made by Detroit:

Placed on Reserve/NFI:

  1. OL Christian Mahogany

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated for Return):

  1. DL Brodric Martin
  2. CB Emmanuel Moseley

Waived/Injured:

  1. DL David Bada

Released:

  1. CB Essang Bassey
  2. WR Daurice Fountain
  3. CB Javelin Guidry
  4. LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
  5. T Jamarco Jones
  6. WR Tom Kennedy
  7. TE Sean McKeon
  8. S C.J. Moore
  9. DL Pat O’Connor
  10. DL Kyle Peko
  11. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
  12. QB Nate Sudfeld
  13. LB Ty Summers

Waived:

  1. LB Mitchell Agude
  2. WR Maurice Alexander
  3. LB Abraham Beauplan
  4. DL Mathieu Betts
  5. G Jake Burton
  6. WR Jalon Calhoun
  7. OL Duke Clemens
  8. LS Scott Daly
  9. WR Kaden Davis
  10. C Kingsley Eguakun
  11. QB Jake Fromm
  12. RB Jake Funk
  13. S Chelen Garnes
  14. CB Steven Gilmore
  15. C Bryan Hudson
  16. RB Jermar Jefferson
  17. RB Zonovan Knight
  18. TE James Mitchell
  19. DL Chris Smith
  20. DL Isaac Ukwu
  21. CB Rachad Wildgoose
  22. TE Shane Zylstra

Peoples-Jones, 25, was selected by the Browns with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,481,606 rookie contract that included a $186,606 signing bonus. 

The Browns traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick on October 31st, 2023. Peoples-Jones was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but will now return to Detroit for another season.

In 2023, Peoples-Jones appeared in seven games for the Browns and eight games for the Lions. He caught 13 passes for 155 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

