Lions Announce Initial 53-Man Roster

The Lions have announced their 53-player roster for the start of the 2024 season, releasing several players in the process.
The following if a list of transactions being made by Detroit:
Placed on Reserve/NFI:
Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated for Return):
Waived/Injured:
- DL David Bada
Released:
- CB Essang Bassey
- WR Daurice Fountain
- CB Javelin Guidry
- LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
- T Jamarco Jones
- WR Tom Kennedy
- TE Sean McKeon
- S C.J. Moore
- DL Pat O’Connor
- DL Kyle Peko
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
- QB Nate Sudfeld
- LB Ty Summers
Waived:
- LB Mitchell Agude
- WR Maurice Alexander
- LB Abraham Beauplan
- DL Mathieu Betts
- G Jake Burton
- WR Jalon Calhoun
- OL Duke Clemens
- LS Scott Daly
- WR Kaden Davis
- C Kingsley Eguakun
- QB Jake Fromm
- RB Jake Funk
- S Chelen Garnes
- CB Steven Gilmore
- C Bryan Hudson
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- RB Zonovan Knight
- TE James Mitchell
- DL Chris Smith
- DL Isaac Ukwu
- CB Rachad Wildgoose
- TE Shane Zylstra
Peoples-Jones, 25, was selected by the Browns with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,481,606 rookie contract that included a $186,606 signing bonus.
The Browns traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick on October 31st, 2023. Peoples-Jones was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but will now return to Detroit for another season.
In 2023, Peoples-Jones appeared in seven games for the Browns and eight games for the Lions. He caught 13 passes for 155 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
