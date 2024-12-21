Lions Announce Nine Roster Moves, Activate S Ifeatu Melifonwu

The Detroit Lions announced they have activated S Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve.

It’s worth noting that Melifonwu remains questionable for Week 16.

Additionally, the Lions waived S Brandon Joseph and WR Maurice Alexander. Detroit signed OLB Mitchell Agude, WR Tom Kennedy and DL Chris Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.

Finally, the Lions used standard practice squad elevations on RB Jermar Jefferson and S Loren Strickland and waived DL David Bada from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Melifonwu, 25, is the brother of veteran S Obi Melifonwu and was a two-year starter for Syracuse. He was also named third-team All-ACC in 2020. The Lions drafted Melifonwu with pick No. 101 in the third round in 2021.

Melifonwu signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 million signing bonus.

In 2023, Melifonwu appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 33 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and two interceptions.

He is yet to appear in a game for Detroit in 2024.