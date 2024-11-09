Lions Announce Seven Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed TE Shane Zylstra, LB Abraham Beauplan and DL Al-Quadin Muhammad to the active roster from the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Lions have waived DL Isaiah Thomas and placed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin on injured reserve. Additionally, Detroit has elevated LB Ezekiel Turner and OL Jamarco Jones from the practice squad to the active roster.

Zylstra, 27, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Lions’ practice squad, however.

He bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal for 2022. He had a short stint on the Lions’ practice squad before being called up to the active roster that year.

Zylstra re-signed with Detroit each of the next two years but was waived after training camp this season before joining the practice squad.

In 2024, Zylstra has appeared in three games for the Lions and hasn’t recorded a reception.