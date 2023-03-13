Lions Announce Six Moves

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that they have re-signed RB Craig Reynolds. The team is also tendering five exclusive-rights free agents.

The following is a list of exclusive-rights free agents being tendered by the team:

Reynolds, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Kutztown back in May of 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with Washington but was cut and later re-signed to their practice squad.

He later joined the Falcons in November of 2019 and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract after the season. The Falcons elected to cut him loose and he caught on with of Jaguars’ practice squad in September of 2020.

Reynolds was on and off Jacksonville’s practice squad in 2020 before the Jaguars elected to waive him. He signed with the Lions in 2021 and stuck around on the practice squad after the preseason. Detroit later promoted him to the active roster.

In 2022, Reynolds appeared in nine games and recorded 23 rushing attempts for 102 yards (4.4 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with nine receptions for 116 yards (12.9 YPC).