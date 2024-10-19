Lions Announce Three Moves For Week 7

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they’ve signed DL Pat O’Connor to their active roster and elevated DL Isaac Ukwu and TE Shane Zylstra for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

O’Connor, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and was on and off of the Lions’ practice squad before joining the Buccaneers during the 2017 season.

O’Connor bounced on and off the Buccaneers’ roster and practice squad for the next few seasons before landing on the roster for good near the start of the 2019 season.

O’Connor was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021. He joined the Lions this past August before being added to the team’s practice squad.

In 2023, O’Conner has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers but is yet to record a statistic.