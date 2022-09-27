Lions Announce Three Moves, Placing S Tracy Walker On IR

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that they are placing S Tracy Walker on injured reserve due to a torn Achilles’. The team is also signing LB Anthony Pittman and WR Josh Johnson to their practice squad.

Walker, 27, was drafted by the Lions in the third round out of Louisiana in 2018. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $881,998.

Walker was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he agreed to a three-year, $25 million extension to stay with the Lions.

In 2022, Walker appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded 19 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 14 safety out of 67 qualifying players.