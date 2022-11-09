Lions Announce Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced that they have made three roster moves on Wednesday including placing RB Craig Reynolds on injured reserve, re-signed WR Stanley Berryhill to the practice squad, and signed WR Trinity Benson from the Broncos’ practice squad to their active roster.

Reynolds, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Kutztown back in May of 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with Washington but was cut and later re-signed to their practice squad.

He later joined the Falcons in November of 2019 and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract after the season. The Falcons elected to cut him loose and caught on with of Jaguars’ practice squad in September of 2020.

Reynolds was on and off Jacksonville’s practice squad in 2020 before the Jaguars elected to waive him. He signed with the Lions in training camp last year and bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad in 2021 before being promoted in December of last year.

In 2022, Reynolds has appeared in eight games and recorded 23 rush attempts for 102 yards (4.4 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 116 yards (12.9 YPC).