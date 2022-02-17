Lions Announce Two-Year Extension For FB Jason Cabinda

The Lions announced on Thursday they have signed FB Jason Cabinda to a two-year extension through the 2023 season.

Cabinda was set to be a free agent this offseason. He’s infamously a favorite of HC Dan Campbell‘s, however.

Cabinda, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Raiders but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Cabinda was on and off of the Raiders’ practice squad before eventually catching on with the Lions in 2019, converting from linebacker to fullback in the process. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Cabinda appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded four receptions on seven targets for 16 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed three times for 23 yards and recorded seven tackles on special teams.