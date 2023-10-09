Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley Tore Other ACL

According to Adam Schefter, Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley tore the ACL in his right knee nearly a year after tearing his ACL in his left knee.

Moseley was appearing in his first game back since the injury in Week 5 against the Panthers and played just two snaps before going down.

He suffered his first ACL tear in a game against the Panthers last year, too.

It’s an incredibly rough break for Moseley, who will miss the remainder of the season and have to repeat the rehab process again.

Moseley, 27, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The 49ers re-signed Moseley to their practice squad after he cleared waivers a day later. The team promoted him to their active roster later in the season and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal/

Moseley later agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million with the 49ers. The Lions added him on a one-year, $6 million contract this past March.

In 2022, Moseley appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 21 total tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown and five pass deflections.