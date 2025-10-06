Lions CB Terrion Arnold Out ‘A Long Time’ With Shoulder Injury

Lions HC Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that CB Terrion Arnold will be out “a long time” with a shoulder injury.

Campbell said they don’t currently know if this is a season-ending injury for Arnold, but it’s at least a possibility.

As of now, the Lions are without their top two cornerbacks in Arnold and D.J. Reed. Reed landed on injured reserve last week due to a hamstring injury.

At a minimum, it sounds like Arnold is a candidate for injured reserve, which would cost him at least the next four games before he could be activated.

Arnold, 22, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023. The Lions used the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

Arnold is currently in the second year of his four-year, $14,343,710 contract that includes a $7,251,788 signing bonus with a $2,607,947 cap figure for the 2024 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Arnold has appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded 22 total tackles, five passes defended, and no interceptions.