Lions Claim DL Benito Jones Off Waivers From Dolphins

The Detroit Lions officially claimed DL Benito Jones off of waivers from the Dolphins on Wednesday, per the NFL transactions wire.

Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Dolphins, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Miami re-signed Jones to their practice squad and bounced on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2020, Jones appeared in six games for the Dolphins and recorded two tackles.