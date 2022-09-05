Lions Claim OL Drew Forbes

According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions are claiming OL Drew Forbes off of waivers from the Browns.

He was waived over the weekend and will add to Detroit’s offensive line depth.

Forbes, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Browns out of Southeast Missouri State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract when the Browns waived him.

In 2019, Forbes appeared in two games for the Browns with no starts.